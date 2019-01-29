Texas representative files bill to set teacher pay standards statewide

Agreeing on teacher pay has long been an issue for both employees and the education system. Funding Texas schools is a shared responsibility between state and local property taxpayers. Using a set of formulas that take into consideration the particular makeup of each school district, the state determines how much total funding each school district is allowed to have. The state of Texas is paying 36 percent of the cost of public education while local school districts pay the remaining 64 percent, according to a new report from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.