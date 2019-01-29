Sweethearts candies leave void this Valentine’s Day

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Billions of hearts will be missing this Valentine’s Day.
Sweethearts candies are not being manufactured this year. They’ve been around for a century and a half, and people just may not know what to say without them.
The Valentine candy with a message will remain silent this year, unless you can find some from last year. And I did since my Valentine is a teacher and had a leftover box.
“Did you know that this year you can’t get those?” I asked Jasmine Stoker of Longview.
“I didn’t know that,” she said with a sad face,” why is that?”
The candy company Spangler now has the rights to the candy that’s all heart and couldn’t get geared up to manufacture them before Valentine’s Day.
Holly Fuller simply:
“Can’t believe it!” Holly said.
“So is this something you remember from when you were a kid?”
Yes, when we had Valentine’s parties in our school classroom. Everyone got those,” Holly recalled.
And a lot of people have been getting those since, according to the Spangler website, Abraham Lincoln was in office, although he kind of looked like he didn’t eat many sweets.
It could be my metabolism, son.
Erica Castloo was saddened by the news.
“They’re my favorite. Are you going to give them to me?” Erica asked.
“I don’t know. I might, I might. So what do you think of when you see these?”
“When we were kids we used to give them to our friends; like all the X’s and O’s,” Erica stated.
According to Spangler NECCO original messages in the 1860’s were things like: “Married in pink he will take to drink” and “Married in white you have chosen right”.
The hearts were apparently bigger back then.
“Can I have them?” Jasmine asked me.
I figured I should check the expiration date, and they are still good until December 2019.
“You can have them,” I said to Jasmine.
“Thank you,” she smiled.
“But it doesn’t mean you’re going to be mine,” I said as she laughed.
“Okay, I’ll let you have them since you spoke with me. I appreciate that very much,” I said to Erica.
“Thank you,” she said.
“Of course this doesn’t mean that you’re mine or anything,”
“Be mine,” she laughed quoting the heart.
“No,” I said.
“Thank you,” she laughed, “That’s sad,” Erica said of the news as she walked away.
Okay, maybe I’ll take a trip down memory lane and..oh well. I didn’t need the sugar anyway. The box was empty. Although there is a substitute out there with different flavors and sayings.
Spangler says people don’t just eat the candy hearts, they propose marriage with them, teach kids to read, and even glue them down as picture frames.
Sweethearts should be back in time for Valentine’s Day 2020.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.