Music, BBQ lineup announced ahead of 6th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Musical Festival

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Randy Rogers Band has been announced as the headliner of this year’s Red Dirt BBQ and Musical Festival in downtown Tyler.
Randy Rogers Band will take the stage after the likes of Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, American Aquarium, and Mike the Moonpies. This year’s fesitval will also feature 26 of the state’s most celebrated BBQ restaurants, including Tyler’s own Stanley’s Famous BBQ, that will provide samples of their smoked meats to guests.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1. VIP tickets are $110, general admission tickets are $65, and concert-only tickets are $30. You will want to be quick to buy tickets, seeing as the festival has sold out in each of its previous five years.
Released by Townsquare Media Live Events:
The complete lineup of musical artists and barbecue joints have been released for the sixth anniversary of the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, on the square in Downtown Tyler.
Randy Rogers Band will headline this year’s festival, with musical support by Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, American Aquarium and Mike and the Moonpies.
This year’s festival also will feature 26 of the state’s most celebrated barbecue restaurants that will provide samples of their smoked meats to attendees. Participating restaurants include: Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ (Tyler), Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor), The Slow Bone (Dallas), Black’s Barbecue (Lockhart, Austin, San Marcos), Hutchins BBQ (McKinney, Frisco), Schmidt Family Barbecue (Bee Cave), Lockhart Smokehouse (Dallas, Plano), Kreuz Market (Lockhart), Joseph’s Riverport Bar-B-Q (Jefferson), Opie’s Barbecue (Spicewood), Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston), Meat Church (Waxahachie), Micklethwait Craft Meats (Austin), BBQ on the Brazos (Cresson), Bet the House BBQ (Denton), Buzzie’s BBQ (Kerrville), The Original Bodacious Bar-B-Q (Longview), Truth BBQ (Brenham, Houston), Miller’s Smokehouse (Belton), Tyler’s Barbeque (Amarillo), LeRoy and Lewis (Austin), Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue (Pflugerville), Evie Mae’s Barbecue (Wolfforth), Country Tavern (Kilgore), Pinkerton’s Barbecue (Houston) and Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew (Austin).
Randy Rogers Band has been at the forefront of the Texas Country music scene for almost 20 years, having released seven studio albums, three live albums and two albums in collaboration with fellow festival artist Wade Bowen. Known for hits such as “Kiss Me in the Dark,” “In My Arms Instead” and “Too Late for Goodbye,” Randy Rogers Band has put each of their last five albums in the top five of the U.S. Country albums chart.
Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen headline their annual “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour every year to massive fanfare, and having the two together on this year’s Red Dirt lineup is something attendees don’t want to miss.
Stoney LaRue is a Red Dirt Music legend who broke onto the scene with his 2005 release, The Red Dirt Album, and is known for the hits “Down in Flames,” “Oklahoma Breakdown,” and “Feet Don’t Touch the Ground.”
“Top to bottom, I don’t think there’s ever been a Red Dirt lineup we’ve been more excited about. Having these names join our incredible barbecue joints is a huge honor for our sixth festival,” Red Dirt promoter Chase Colston said. “We’re expecting an even faster sellout this year and can’t wait to get back on the brick streets for another great Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has sold out in each of its previous five years, including in a record 48 hours in 2018. More than 5,500 festival-goers are expected at 2019’s event. Tickets go on sale for this year’s festival at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 1, at http://reddirtbbqfest.com. VIP tickets are $110, general admission tickets – which include access to the barbecue and music portions of the festival – are $65, and concert-only tickets are $30.
The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by 101.5 KNUE, East Texas’ No. 1 country music station, Radio Texas, LIVE! With Buddy Logan, and Hyundai of Longview. A portion of the festival’s proceeds benefits The Heart of Tyler/Tyler Main Street, a non-profit organization dedicated to the economic, cultural and historic revitalization of Downtown Tyler, and The Boot Campaign, whose mission is to ignite the inner patriot in all Americans and provide life-improving programs to military families nationwide.
