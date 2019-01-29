Longview Police: Juvenile arrested for allegedly making threat against Judson Middle School

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department said a juvenile has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat.
According to a Facebook post, the Longview Police Department over the last several days has been working to identify the threat directed at a student and toward Judson Middle School.
The Department said they will take every threat seriously and at the same time evaluate the threat to each of our schools.
The detectives during the course of this investigation identified a juvenile student that initiated the threat.
Police said a directive to apprehend was presented to a judge and granted.
The juvenile was arrested for terroristic threat and is currently in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
