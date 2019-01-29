Investigation continues into deadly Athens school bus crash

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police officials in Athens said Tuesday they continue to work with Union Pacific and Athens ISD in the investigation into last week’s deadly school bus wreck.
Christopher Bonilla, 13, was killed when the school bus was hit by a train near the Cream Level Road railroad crossing. According to Athens police, the train and the bus came to a stop a quarter of a mile away from the initial collision at the Murchison Street crossing.
Athens police said they’re hoping to have the investigation completed next week, at which time they will forward their findings to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.
Bonilla was a student at Athens Middle School. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Athens High School gymnasium. Athens ISD said there will be no school for the district that day and all athletic events set for Friday have been rescheduled.
An Athens Central Elementary School student, 9-year-old Joselyne Torres, and the bus driver, 78-year-old John Stevens, of Mabank, were both injured in the crash. Torres was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. She has since been moved from the ICU and is reported to be in stable condition.
Athens ISD announced Monday afternoon that a benefit account has been set up for both children’s families at First State Bank. Deposits can be made at the following locations: downtown Athens, Tyler Street, Malakoff, Mabank, Gun Barrel City and Corsicana.
