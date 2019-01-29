Hughes Springs Police searching for man who allegedly fled from fatal crash

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - Hughes Springs Police are looking for a man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash.
According to a Facebook post, Jose Solomon, 50, allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 11/49 at Daingerfield State Park on Friday, January 25.
Police said the crash resulted in a father, Bobby Morris, and his 5 year old daughter, Acelynn, being killed.
They said he is wanted on felony charges by DPS for fleeing the scene of a crash, failing to give information, and fail to render aid, which resulted in death.
If you have information on him, please contact your local authorities.
