Georgia boy loses everything in house fire, classmates surprise him with gifts

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the Farr’s house went up in flames, they lost everything.
Danielle Farr said the fire came and ripped through their house fast. They lost everything in the garage, everything in the attic and everything in their two son’s bedrooms - Dominic and Benjamin.
That’s when others decided to step in and help.
Dominic’s teacher, Mrs. Hallman, said her teen son heard about what happened and wanted to give.
“My oldest son, he’s in high school and he heard about what happened,” Hallman said. "He had something he wanted to give.... Somewhere in there, there is a card for a whole year subscription of Xbox Live.”
Farr said Dominic was brought to tears and grateful for the gift.
“He said Matthew is a hero,” Farr said. “He said, ‘I didn’t need these things, all I need is their friendship.’”
So, Matthew Hallman gave him that too.
"You help them, and it makes you feel good, they feed good," said Matthew Hallman. "Everyone's better."
Farr said Dominic was a bottle of emotion because he learned that people care.
The generosity kept pouring in as his classmates donated books, and soon the kids had an entire desk full of books for Dominic and his siblings.
“Grown-ups can learn a lot from kids,” Farr said. “I don’t know when we forget what it’s like to be a kid and how to have a heart like a kid, but it would be great if we could all keep that forever.”
Farr said her other son, Benjamin’s, first-grade class helped too. She said the kids donated their allowance to help.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.