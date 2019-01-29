Former Texas historian to speak in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Former Texas Historian Bill O’Neal will speak Thursday at the Longview Community Center.
“The Living Theatre of the Past - Historic Architecture of East Texas” will be presented by Preservation Longview at 6 p.m, Jan. 31.
O’neal was appointed as the Texas State Historian by former Gov. Rick Perry. O’neal served in the role from 2012 through 2018, and he has written nearly 50 books on historic Texas structures and Texas history. He will share his insight and passion for historic East Texas architecture.
“Bill’s theme is that it’s all around us. It’s our only tangible reminder of the past and it ties in beautifully with the Texas Historical Commission which is ‘Saving the real places that tell the real stories of Texas," said Ellen Gordon, officer of Preservation Longview.
O’neal’s lecture will increase awareness that architectural relics of bygone eras abound throughout East Texas, including homes, churches and commercial buildings that tell the stories of Texans of earlier generations.
“He’ll be talking about buildings that have been saved that are all over East Texas and not just Longview but in surrounding cities as well and in rural areas,” Gordon said. “It will arouse curiosity about he lives of the people who lived there and worked there.”
The lecture will include a PowerPoint presentation to provide illustration of “the living theater.” O’Neal has appeared on television documentaries on The History Channel, The Learning Channel, The American Heroes Channel, TBS, A&E and CMT.
He received the Distinguished Author Award (A. C. Greene) at the West Texas Book Festival in 2015, the Lifetime Achievement Award of the same association in 2012, and in 2007 was selected by True West Magazine as the Best Living Non-fiction Writer.
In 2013, O’Neal was presented an honorary Doctor of Letters degree by his alma mater, Texas A&M University at Commerce. He was a professor at Panola College from 1970 until 2011 and was named Panola County Citizen of the Year in 1988 and 2014.
Admission to Thursday’s presentation is $15.
