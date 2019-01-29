East Texas Ag News: Preparing your soil for growing onions

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re looking to add onions to your garden, now is the perfect time to start planting.
Onions require a milder temperature to fully develop. They can also withstand very low temperatures.
Here are some things to keep in mind as you plant. Onions are heavy feeders so make sure you use a good amount of quality compost when planting.
You’ll also want to be prepared to add more nitrogen about every four weeks. Not only will you need to feed your onions, but you’ll also need to keep them watered.
Raised beds are a great choice for growing onions.
