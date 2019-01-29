East Texan brings vintage RVs back to life

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Everything old is new again, at least when it comes to RVs and travel trailers.
We spoke with an East Texas Man who is bringing old travel trailers back to life to give people a nostalgic way to tour the country.
In 2014 Ethan Langley and his wife restored a 1960 Shasta and hit the road with it.
“The first time we went camping in Tyler State Park we had over 60 people the first day knocking on the door. We didn’t get any sleep. We didn’t get anything to eat. We couldn’t do anything. We were just so busy the whole day,” Langley said.
Suddenly it was no longer a hobby. Nearly as fast as he fixes them they are gone.
“Would you build one ground up for someone?” I asked him.
“I would, I would. Yes, we’ve actually done two like that,” Langley replied.
He says Americans seem to love retro and some have a little money to spend. Before Ethan knew it his business was rolling.
“We travel all across the United States to pick them up,” Langley stated.
Like his rare 1953 Lighthouse DuPlex RV which he cut out of the woods in Northern Oklahoma.
Back then, “An average house was $6,000; to own a Lighthouse it was $7,000 back in 1953,” Langley said.
He says it’s 28 feet long, but he considers it much longer because of a second story.
“It has two bedrooms upstairs, which makes it unique. It’s something you don’t see anymore,” Langley smiled.
Something else you don’t see much is a guy with two Lighthouse DuPlexes. He’s keeping the 1951 model.
“How rare are the Lighthouses?” I asked Ethan.
“Six known in existence and we have two of those six,” he replied.
“I’m not going to tell anybody where you live,” I offered.
“Thank you I appreciate that,” Ethan laughed.
Restoration times vary depending on size, but his business, American RV Restoration, has done over 50 retro refits in five years.
“Everybody wants to go back to the good old days. Everybody wants to have nostalgia. There’s so many baby boomers that are mid century modern and they want to go back to what they grew up with and that sense of security, I think, to be honest with you,” Langley explained.
Ethan thinks there are plenty of nostalgic, like-minded individuals out there who believe everywhere is the back yard.
He also doesn’t mind making second first owners.
Ethan says a restored Lighthouse Duplex sold for $199,000 back in 1999 and is now in a museum. No word on when one of his will be for sale. But if you want to know more just click here: http://americanrvrestoration.com/
