House deemed total loss following fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Rusk County.
According to the Henderson Fire Department, at about 12:20 p.m., crews responded to the scene of a fire at a residence in the 3200 block of Highway 42 in the Price community.
Crims-Chapel, Troup, Carlisle and Henderson fire departments all responded to the scene.
When crews arrived at the residence, they found the structure fully engulfed. Crews have been able to put out the flames and are currently working on hot spots.
It is reported the house was not occupied at the fire. The residents had recently moved out into a structure nearby due to a termite infestation. That structure wasn’t in danger.
According to Henderson fire, the building has been deemed a total loss.
