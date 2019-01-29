County road between Noonday, Flint reopened after culvert repairs

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County rural road that runs between Noonday and Flint is now reopened after being closed for two weeks.
A portion of County Road 168, between County Road 178 and Highway 155 South, was closed starting on Jan. 14 as the Smith County Road and Bridge Department worked to replace a culvert on the roadway.
As of Jan. 29, the county reported the road is reopened to traffic.
Smith County reported the repairs took longer than expected because heavier damage to the culvert was discovered.
The damage was repaired and a temporary metal pipe was inserted in order to avoid a potential collapse, according to the county. It is reported a permanent concrete box culvert or pipe will be installed over the summer.
