Classes canceled at Ore City Elementary School due to ‘illness’

Classes canceled at Ore City Elementary School due to ‘illness’
(Source: Gray News/file)
By Dorothy Sedovic | January 29, 2019 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:25 PM

ORE CITY, TX (KLTV) - Classes have been canceled for Jan. 30 at Ore City Elementary School after various students were sent home due to an “illness.”

According to their principal, Chad Miller, they have made the decision to cancel school on Jan. 30 due to illness. Miller said a number of students called in absent and others were sent home with “various symptoms.”

Due to illness, there will be no school for Elementary students.

Posted by Ore City Elementary on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Miller reported that additional information will provided later concerning whether classes will be canceled for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.