Classes canceled at Ore City Elementary School due to ‘illness’

ORE CITY, TX (KLTV) - Classes have been canceled for Jan. 30 at Ore City Elementary School after various students were sent home due to an “illness.”
According to their principal, Chad Miller, they have made the decision to cancel school on Jan. 30 due to illness. Miller said a number of students called in absent and others were sent home with “various symptoms.”
Miller reported that additional information will provided later concerning whether classes will be canceled for the rest of the week.
