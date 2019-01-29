Avinger man sentenced to 20 years for possession of methamphetamine

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
James Curtis Thompson, 49, of Avinger received the sentence in an Upshur County courtroom Tuesday.
According to a press release, on May 28, 2018, Officer Morris with the Gilmer Police Department observed a Cadillac fail to signal a turn while driving eastbound on West Butler Street from Polk Street.
A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of North Montgomery Street and Buffalo Street.
The press release said Officer Morris made contact with Thompson, who was the driver.
Officer Morris observed an open beer can in the passenger side floor board. Officer Morris had Thompson exit the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search to remove any further open alcoholic containers.
The press release said during the search of the vehicle a glass smoking pipe, a cooler of beer, butane lighter and fluid and case for digital scales were found.
Officer Morris asked Thompson where the drugs were located at to which Thompson replied he didn’t have any.
Sgt. Dube advised Officer Morris that he observed Thompson messing with the back of his waistband while he was handcuffed in front of the patrol car.
Sgt. Dube shined his flashlight down at Thompson’s feet while assisting Thompson in putting his shoes on and noticed a black leather case directly behind Thompson. Inside the black leather case was a large bag of white crystal substance, a small clear bag of white crystal substance, a small bag of green leafy substance, 9 individual empty zip lock baggies and a cell phone sim card. DPS Crime Lab in Tyler confirmed 13.85 grams of methamphetamine.
