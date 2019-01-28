35 years since Longview officer was gunned down

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
It was one of the darkest days in East Texas law enforcement history, 35 years ago a police officer trying to serve a warrant was gunned down in the line of duty.
It is a standard story that is told to all new officers at the Longview police department, how sergeant Randy Davis was killed in a split second.
Locked up and abandoned now, the Globe Inn on highway 80 in Longview was the scene of a tragic shooting of Davis.
“Davis was a seasoned well trained professional; and yet for a lax moment of time in that kill zone, cost him his life,” said former Longview police chief J.B. McCaleb in a June 2008 interview.
It was January 27th 1984, Davis was working a narcotics search at a hotel. As Davis attempted to serve a warrant on room 33, a single shot rang out. Passing through the door and killing him on the spot.
That very door remains on display at the Longview police department.
It's a permanent reminder of the dangers that lie in law enforcement.
"Each officer has to recognize the threat that's presented each time we walk out these doors," says Longview police lieutenant Shane McCarter.
Davis was the last Longview officer to be killed in the line of duty. He was 28 years old.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.