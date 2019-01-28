Longview woman arrested in child’s 2018 shooting death

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old girl.
Online jail records show Daylain Anisse Jones, 24, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Saturday on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child causing death or serious bodily injury.
The warrant for Jones' arrest stems from the June 2018 shooting in the 800 block of Owings Avenue. Longview police were responding to a shots fired call when they found the toddler with a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to a hospital where she died.
Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Shane McCarter says the shooting was ruled accidental and self-inflicted.
