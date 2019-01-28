Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Overnight skies will remain clear and temps will fall into the lower to middle 40s before sunshine and southerly winds warm us back into the lower 60s for highs on Monday. Throughout the day we will see increasing cloud cover and then slight rain chances ahead of a strong cold front that will work through East Texas starting later tomorrow afternoon. As the front passes through showers will be likely, although rainfall totals will likely remain below a quarter inch. Temperatures behind the front will drop rapidly into the lower 30s and upper 20s and there is the possibility of a sleet/snow mix for our easternmost counties south of Interstate 20. Overall accumulation will be low if any, but there is a risk of slick roads and overpasses that could be hazardous. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 40s on Tuesday and will dip below freezing again overnight into Wednesday morning. A gradual warming trend will warm us into the mid to upper 50s by Friday and lower 60s by the weekend with slight rain chances returning to the forecast late Friday and increasing into the weekend.