Smith County deputies searching for aggravated robbery suspect

On January 27, 2019 at approximately 10:49 PM, Smith County Deputies were dispatched to Indian Creek Mart located in the 13600 block of Spur 364 in Tyler, Texas in reference to an aggravated robbery. Deputies arrived and made contact with the store clerk who was unharmed in the robbery. The clerk stated that a black male entered the store with a black bandana with white print covering his face armed with a handgun. The clerk stated that the suspect pointed the handgun at her demanding money. The suspect took the money and left on foot.