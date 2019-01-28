Radio station calls on East Texans to help make, deliver Valentine Day cards

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Christian radio station 89.5 KNVE is calling on East Texans to help make this Valentine’s Day one that many people won’t soon forget.
KVNE is collecting homemade Valentine’s Day cards to hand out to those who may not feel the love otherwise.
“It’s become one of our biggest promotional events in that we actually get out in the community and deliver homemade valentines to kids in the hospital, seniors in assisted living,” said Mike Harper, vice president and morning show host. “For some of these folks, it may be the only love they get, or the only visitor they get.”
The number of cards keeps growing each year: Harper said the station expects to deliver cards to around 1,700 people this year -- meaning the card count could reach in the neighborhood of 25,000 needed.
“We’ve got more people collecting them now, we have more valentines to give out, so we need more valentines, it’s just bigger than ever,” Harper added.
You have until Feb. 9 to drop off handmade Valentine’s Day cards. Harper said you can include words of encouragement, Bible verses, or any uplifting words. He does ask, however, that you keep the candy for yourself: not everyone who will receive the cards will be able to enjoy it.
Dropoff boxes will be available at several locations through Feb. 9, including the KVNE/KGLY studio. If you’d like to find a drop-off location near you, head over to the KVNE/KGLY website for more information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.