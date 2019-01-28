EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds will increase through the day today with a chance for rain by late afternoon and evening. The best chances for seeing any rainfall will be in eastern and southeastern counties of East Texas. Temperatures ahead of the approaching cold front will reach the mid 60s this afternoon and will fall below freezing overnight tonight. Any lingering moisture tonight into early Tuesday morning could result in a very light wintry mix or a few snow flurries. No big accumulations or travel problems are expected at this time. Clearing skies and blustery north winds for Tuesday with high temperatures only reaching the mid 40s and feeling even colder because of the wind. Lighter winds by midweek with gradually warming temperatures back into the 50s. Chances for rain return late Thursday and increase through the end of the week and into the weekend.