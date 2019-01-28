Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - We are warming up nicely this morning but a cold front is making its way into East Texas. We could start to see showers as early as this afternoon. Be sure to bring along an umbrella today! Temperatures will be cold tonight dropping into the upper 20s. Tomorrow temperatures will be cooler only getting into the mid-40s. Towards the end of the work week and into the weekend temperatures will start to climb into the 60s but rain chances will hang around as a weak cold front pushes through.