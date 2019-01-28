Mahomes leads AFC

KANSAS CITY, MO (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes led the AFC Pro Bowlers to a 26-7 win over the NFC in Orlando, Florida.
And while it’s a sure bet that he would have rather played in the next week’s Super Bowl.
156 yards passing and a touchdown, named offensive MVP, he was glad to have played.
“That’s what we talk about wherever we line up we want to play. So to get back to it I remember competing against this guy in high school football camps, to be on this stage with him and the rest with everybody around him truly an awesome experience,” said Mahomes.
