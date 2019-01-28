Longview tiny house builder to host open house

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A tiny house open house will be held in Longview Tuesday and Wednesday. Andrew Pleban of American Tiny House says it’s an opportunity to check out the features in a tiny home.
Pleban says he see a lot of people who are curious about tiny homes.
“It’s not a big crowd but its a crowd that s more interested in tiny houses and maybe looking further into tiny homes and some that already have a floor plan and just want to make a decision and go into it,” Pleban said.
The tiny house open house is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at American Tiny House, 5805 East U.S. 80.
