Kilgore police make several arrests in convenience store robbery

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Several arrests have been made in the investigation of an aggravated robbery at a Kilgore convenience store.
According to the Kilgore Police Department, their detectives have arrested multiple people in the robbery of the EZ Mart located on Houston Street. They reported the robbery occurred at about Jan. 24.
Kilgore police released on Jan. 24 surveillance video of the robbery. The video shows three people involved in the robbery, two who entered the store while another stood watch at the door. During the robbery, one of the men hit the clerk with a pistol.
On Jan. 25, detectives arrested several suspects during a traffic stop in a Walmart parking lot. Kilgore police reported evidence was recovered from the vehicle during the stop.
At this time, the identities of those arrested haven’t been released and the investigation remains ongoing.
