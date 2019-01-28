Evening Weather At Your Fingeritps

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A strong cold front is expected to move into and through East Texas very quickly this evening and early tonight. Temperatures will likely drop below freezing for 4-6 hours tonight in some areas. So make sure your pipes are properly insulated and everyone/everything is warm tonight. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be about 20° cooler than we experienced today. As the front moves through, chances for some light to moderate rain will occur. Just as the moisture moves out of the area late tonight, a few flurries will be possible, but the ground will be too warm to allow any accumulations. There are no winter advisories/watches or warnings for East Texas. Lots of sunshine early on Tuesday then clouds slowly return. Partly Cloudy skies for Wednesday then a mostly cloudy sky for several days is likely. Slight chances for showers on Thursday/Friday and then a bit better on Saturday, lesser chances on Sunday, then better on Monday. Not expecting lots of rain, just showers. After we drop into the upper 20s tonight, temperatures should continue to warm through early next week. I don’t see any additional cold fronts moving through the area.