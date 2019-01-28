East Texas Ag News: Preparing for the 2019 hay season

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - 2018 was a difficult year for hay producers across the lone star state.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County says we need to be extra prepared for the 2019 hay crop so that we won’t suffer hay shortages.
They say weeds can take away nutrients and diminish yields.
That’s why agents are urging all hay producers to test soil to find out the current nutrient and PH levels. This will help determine what kind of fertilizer you may need.
Another idea is to look at your hay meadow to make sure it’s large enough.
