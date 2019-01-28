East Texans to wear maroon on Monday to show support to Athens ISD

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - East Texans are coming together to support the Athens community after a fatal bus crash on Friday afternoon.
Groups of people lined up outside Athens Screen Printing on Sunday to purchase maroon and Hornet spirit shirts, all to support Athens Independent School District.
“It is very sad when tragedy does strike your school district and so the support of other schools and other community members is a great help," Dorinda McNutt said.
Tragedy struck the Athens ISD community Friday afternoon when 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla was killed and 9-year-old Joselyne Torres was injured when a school bus and train collided.
“I guess it kind of hits home," Athens Screen Printing manager Shayla Sanders said. "Being so small you feel like you know everyone and even though you’re not directly related to them you feel like instantly that’s your family.”
In a time of immense tragedy comes an outpouring of support.
“It has been put out across our school district to wear maroon tomorrow," McNutt said.
School districts across East Texas will wear maroon on Monday as a way to show their love to the Athens community. Many East Texans spent their Sunday trying to get their hands on a maroon shirt.
“This is the third time I’ve been here today, because the first time [the line] was wrapped around the building," Lynn Humphrey said. "So I ran some more errands and came back and it was still half way around the building, and I was like [...] I hope they have some stuff left.”
Athens ISD posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their support. In part the statement said “the Athens ISD family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support in the wake of Friday’s tragedy. Across the region, the call has gone out: Maroon on Monday."
