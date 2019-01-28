Better East Texas: Government shutdown points out need for financial preparation

This shutdown affected hundreds of thousands of workers directly, but in the larger scope of things, was not as large as it could have been. However, one major headline that is a little muted but is very impactful is that this shutdown revealed how many people live paycheck to paycheck with little to no emergency fund. Financial guru Dave Ramsey noted being prepared for a true personal financial crisis is very important, and pretty logical. But here you have stories of furloughed federal workers considering taking high interest loans, new credit cards, or selling cars to make ends meet after only three weeks of the shutdown.