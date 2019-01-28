Athens ISD elementary student out of ICU following fatal school bus, train collision

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - An Athens ISD elementary school student is reportedly out of the ICU following a fatal crash involving a school bus and a train.
On Jan. 25, an Athens ISD school bus collided with an Union Pacific train near the Cream Level Road railroad crossing. According to Athens police, the train and the bus came to a stop a quarter of a mile away from the initial collision at the Murchison Street crossing.
Three people were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old student at Athens Middle School, was killed in the crash. According to a press release from Athens police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An Athens Central Elementary School student, 9-year-old Joselyne Torres, and the bus driver, 78-year-old John Stevens, of Mabank, were both injured in the crash. Torres was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
Toni Clay, a spokeswoman for Athens ISD, reported on Jan. 28 Torres has been moved from the ICU and is in stable condition.
Stevens was transported to UT Health East Texas in Athens, where he was treated and later released.
Classes continued as usual for Athens ISD on Monday. School buses ran their normal routes, according to Clay, with a school resource officer on board the bus that’s on the route involved in the crash.
Seventeen volunteer grief counselors are spread across all of the campuses with a focus on the two campuses affected.
East Texas is coming together in order to show support for the Athens community. The word was spread over the weekend for East Texans to wear maroon on Monday in support of Athens ISD.
