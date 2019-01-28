AAU team strives to be the best

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Elite Riders are an AAU team that showcases top east Texas talent in basketball.
Their coach Michel Hogg strives to keep the youngsters focused on and off the court.
“Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Lapoyne, Athens, Malakoff all East Texas area we come together and travel through out the spring and summer,” said Texas Riders Coach, Michael Hogg.
Michael Hogg, the coach of the Texas Elite is a former player who enjoyed success and years ago decided he wanted to give back and its a hit off and on the court as the kids get exposure.
We just been around for awhile, I was known for basketball when I was playing, put the team together for my son seven years ago and we just grew,” said Hogg.
It’s the old school way but where leadership skills are developed.
“Knowing that I’m like one of the upper classman, even though people may not tell you people are always looking up to you, even if the people are watching the practices too. So, you gotta always lead in a positive way. You can’t show them no wrong way,” said player, Jeremiah Hoskins.
“Knowing that I’m the strength of the team, the team runs through me, just leading everybody in a positive way, staying positive even through adversity,” said Michael Hogg Jr.
Up and down the floor where toughness is taught and the game played the right way is an opportunity for these young ballers to raise their level of the game for the right reasons.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.