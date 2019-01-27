Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Once the early morning cloud cover and fog moves out we will be left with sunny skies for our Sunday. Temperatures today will rise into the low 60s with light winds coming from the west. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. To start off the work week temperatures will rise into the low 60s but a cold front comes in Monday afternoon bringing lower temperatures and rain chances. We could be seeing rain as early as Monday afternoon so be sure to have an umbrella on hand. We should be dry through Wednesday but there is a slight rain chance on Thursday into Friday. Next weekend is looking to be dry and clear with temperatures reaching the upper 50s.