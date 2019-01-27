Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: This evening there is still the potential for a few more light showers before skies start to clear out overnight. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s tomorrow morning with clear skies and lots of sunshine to start your Sunday. Temperatures will rebound nicely with highs topping off near 60 degrees with a west wind eventually shifting south before the end of the day. Southerly winds will be short-lived Sunday night into Monday as a cold front is expected to move through East Texas later in the evening on Monday. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the lower 60s before quickly dropping into the upper 20s overnight once the front passes. We will see a slight chance for rain early on Monday, then showers become likely as the front passes through. Overall rain totals aren’t looking very impressive at this time, with most of East Texas remaining below half an inch. Things get tricky now as there is the potential for a sleet/snow mix in East Texas as temperatures rapidly drop behind the frontal passage. Currently, if we see any accumulation it will be very light, but slick roadways and bridges will be a hazard as temperatures will be below freezing until the later morning hours of Tuesday. Clearing skies on Tuesday with highs warming to the middle 40s with another round of sub-freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning, thankfully with much drier conditions.