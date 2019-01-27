Mahomes Pro Bowl Ready

“I think the biggest thing I learned is how to be a pro, it’s so different coming from college to the NFL just how to manage your time. You have so much free time, where you have to be getting your work done and Alex is like the prime example of that,” Mahomes said. “How he’s able to schedule his time to get the most out of every single day. and I was blessed that he was such a good human being that he would tell me if he’s going to watch film he’d tell me if he was going to the weight room to work out, and it helped me make a plan for myself this last year I was prepared every single game, for every single situation.”