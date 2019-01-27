Father and daughter killed in Morris county crash

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
An East Texas community is in mourning after an early Friday morning accident claims the life of a man and his daughter.
It happened around 8-am Friday morning as a pickup and tractor trailer collided on highway 11 in Morris county, 3 miles east of Daingerfield.
37 year old Hughes Springs native Bobby Morris junior was killed in the crash.
"I've known Bobby his whole life pretty much. He had the biggest heart of anyone you'd know. If he was your friend, you knew he was your friend," says friend Rocky Wright.
"Shock. Hurt. We're a very tight community so when we lose anyone like Bobby or anyone, we all take it pretty hard," says friend Mandy Campbell.
The collision sent the vehicle off the roadway and onto the eastbound shoulder.
"Bobby loved baseball, he loved sports, he loved his children. He loved God, he loved his community," Mandy says.
Morris was pronounced dead at the scene. His 5 year old daughter who was riding with him, was life-flighted to LSU hospital where she later died.
The loss of 5 year old Acelyn was particularly hard for family friend Mandy Campbell.
"The loss of him and his daughter both, it's just heartbreaking. Acelyn was such a precious little girl, she was so beautiful, she was in my son's class," she says.
Now they try to stay strong for the Morris family.
"Bobby was a great person, great father. We're just trying to heal," Wright says.
The tractor trailer driver identified as 49 year old Jose Salomon of Tyler was not reported injured.
The DPS is still investigating the details of exactly how the accident occurred.
The Hughes Springs community will be creating a fund to help the family with funeral costs.
