Athens high school basketball teams honor victims of bus accident

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Athens ISD cancelled all sporting events on the evening of Friday, January 25 due to a bus crash which killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and hospitalized 9-year-old Joselyne Torres.
The varsity basketball games were rescheduled to Saturday afternoon.
Prior to the girls game, Athens ISD held a moment of silence for the victims.
“They’re just on all our hearts, so we had a moment of silence,” said Toni Clay, communications coordinator for Athens ISD.
The athletes also honored the children involved in the accident in a special way.
“I got a text from one of the parents of one of the girls playing and it was a picture,” said Clay. “It was of all of the girls' shoes and on them was written the names of the two students involved in this.”
Clay said the Athens ISD community has been praying for the students as well as the bus driver -- 78-year-old John Stevens -- who was released from the hospital today.
