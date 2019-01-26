Suspect in Arkansas murder arrested in East Texas

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police Department released information Friday night regarding the arrest of a murder suspect from Arkansas who was living in Gregg County.
The Longview Police Department’s Special Investigation and Apprehension (SIA) Unit assisted the United States Marshal’s East Texas Violent Crime Task Force January 25, 2019 in arresting a violent felony suspect.
The U.S. Marshal’s East Texas Violent Crime Task Force had been searching for a murder suspect out of Arkansas named Ira L. Baker Jr. The U.S. Marshal’s Service asked for assistance from the Longview Police Department.
Longview police stopped 18-year-old Larenzeuna La’shea Downs on a traffic violation around 6:09 p.m. Downs had been smoking marijuana in the car and was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
The U.S. Marshal’s service asked Downs about the location of the murder suspect, Ira L. Baker Jr. Downs gave misleading information about where Baker was. She was also charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
The United States Marshal’s East Texas Violent Crime Task Force went to Downs’ residence in the 300 block of Nikki Dr. When they arrived, they say they found 25-year-old Ira L. Baker Jr. from El Dorado, Arkansas, who was arrested on his outstanding warrants.
Downs and Baker had been living at this location, police say. Baker’s warrants from the state of Arkansas consisted of first degree murder, first degree battery, enhanced felony with a firearm, trafficking in controlled substances, and parole violation. Baker was arrested on Nikki Dr. around 6:25 p.m.
Both Baker and Downs are in the Gregg County Jail.
The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit (CODE) responded to the location. The CODE unit arrived and received consent to search the location from the owner of the residence. The search revealed a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
