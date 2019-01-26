Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Today temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable for the day, staying around 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the lower 60s. To start off the work week temperatures will be even warmer but a cold front is expected to roll through Monday into Tuesday bringing colder temperatures and rain chances. Best chance to see rain with be overnight on Monday and early on Tuesday. Temperatures will try and rebound into the 50s during next week with another cold front coming through to end next week.