East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few changes in the weekend forecast due to a stalled cold front and an area of Low pressure that will form to our west and move through tomorrow. Basically what will happen is that we should see more clouds during the day on Saturday as well as a chance for a few showers over the southern portions of East Texas...especially south of Interstate 20 and even south of Hwy 79. Should not see a lot of rain, just a few showers. Sunday still looks great. Late on Monday, another cold front moves in bringing in a chance for showers late on Monday/pre-dawn on Tuesday. The chances for snow appears to have dropped out of the forecast at this time for Tuesday AM. Behind this front, chilly mornings and cool/mild afternoons are expected. Just a few showers possible late Thursday as another cold front moves through early on Friday. Have a great weekend, East Texas.