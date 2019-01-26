Harrison County Sheriff: Two men arrested after shooting at witness, attempting to rob store

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after they attempted to rob a store and fired shots at a witness.
According to the sheriff’s office, Harrison County 911 was notified on January 25, 2019 of a “shots fired” call in Harleton at the Grab and Go Valero gas station at approximately 6:45 PM.
Upon arrival at the location, deputies were told by witnesses that a subject was crouched next to the corner of the car wash, beside the store, and that he appeared that he was poised to robbed the store.
They believed this because the subject was wearing a ski mask and gloves, although the witness could positively state that the subject was a white man.
One of the witnesses notified the clerk in the store to call 911 and then he went back outside.
The sheriff’s office said when he went back outside, gunshots were fired in the direction of the witnesses and the subject in the mask ran to a small white car, where another subject was waiting. They left the location in the car and quickly drove toward the intersection of FM 154 and FM 2208.
As the manager of the store was enroute to the store, she was passed by the small white car and noticed that they turned onto Preston Johnson Rd and Jackson Rd. When she arrived at the store, she was told about the white car and she told the deputies that she passed a vehicle matching that description. She also stated that the vehicle did not appear to have license plates on it.
Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers went to the location of the residence at the intersection and noticed a small white car parked behind the residence and it did not have any license plates attached to it. As law enforcement made contact with the people inside the residence, the owner of the residence allowed deputies to enter the property.
Inside the residence, a .45 caliber weapon was located, as well as clothing matching the description from the witnesses.
Deputies arrested David Warwick, 37, and David Jones, 33, for attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana under 2 oz. Bond has not been set and the incident is continuing to be under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.