DPS: Two people killed in accident in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were killed early Friday morning after a vehicle collided with a tractor trailer.
According to DPS, Bobby Morris Junior, 37, of Hughes Springs was traveling eastbound on Highway 11, East of Daingerfield when he ran into the back of an eastbound tractor trailer.
The collision sent the vehicle off the roadway and onto the eastbound shoulder.
Morris was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 5-year old daughter who was riding with him was airlifted to LSU hospital in Shreveport where she later died.
The tractor trailer driver identified as Jose Salomon, 49, of Tyler was not reported injured.
