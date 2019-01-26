Athens community comes together in prayer following tragedy

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - The Athens community came together Friday night after hearing the devastating news of a school bus and train accident which took the life of one student and left another student, and the bus driver, in critical condition.
A prayer vigil was held at the First United Methodist Church at 8 o’clock Friday. There were community members of all ages in attendance, and not many dry eyes to be seen.
The pastor of the church said he wanted those in attendance to know they were in a safe place.
Across the community, people were shaken up by the news.
Julie Burgedd, a food and nutrition manager for Marshall ISD, said a bus accident took the life of a student in her school district before, and the only thing she could hope for is that the community will come together.
“It’s sad for the family and the children that have to go through the loss of another student,” said Burgedd. “It’s very, very sad.”
Another woman at the scene of the accident said she was a monitor on that bus before.
“I’m very shaken up. I knew the little boy who was killed. He was such a good little boy.”
Other vigils and services will be shared in the near future. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
