Tyler Pounds airport TSA Pre-Check mobile enrollment extended for third week

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The TSA Pre-Check mobile enrollment center at Tyler Regional Pounds Airport is up-and-running.
The program, initially scheduled to be at the airport from Jan. 21-25, has had so much response, it has been extended twice and will now be open Jan. 28-Feb. 1 and Feb. 4-8.
Due to the government shutdown, the official TSA website is not being actively managed, but according to Airport Manager, Davis Dickson, this website is actively managed and shows updated times and dates for TYR.
Appointments for the mobile enrollment site have been filling up quickly and those trying to enroll are claiming only walk-in appointments are available at this time.
