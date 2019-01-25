Trump ally Roger Stone arrested by FBI

(Gray News/AP) - Roger Stone, an adviser to the Trump campaign and self-described political provocateur, was charged Friday with seven criminal counts, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Stone also was charged with making false statements to the FBI, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office. He was taken into custody in Florida.
Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later in the day. He has been under scrutiny for months in relation to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but he has maintained his innocence.
Mueller requested transcripts of Stone’s House testimony on Dec. 19, a move that was described as a box-checking procedure in advance of an indictment.
The scrutiny of Stone by the special counsel investigation stemmed from his association with Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. He promoted the group’s work and made public predictions about its disclosures and their impact on Twitter as the group released hacked Democrat emails that year.
From the spring through the summer, Stone on multiple occasions presented himself as someone who had special insight into the organization and even claimed to have had direct contact with its founder, Julian Assange. CNN said that the private consultant traded messages with Guccifer 2.0, a front for the Russia intelligence services identified as the hackers by the FBI and other U.S. agencies.
Stone predicted trouble for John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, whose emails were publicly released by WikiLeaks following his account being compromised.
In February, The Atlantic published private messages from the days that followed Wikileaks’ first disclosures between Stone and the group’s Twitter account.
A New York Times report from early November also revealed emails in which Stone was presenting himself as a Wikileaks insider to Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign chairman and adviser.
But Stone long claimed after the fact that he was not connected to Wikileaks or Assange in any significant way. He insisted the information he broadcast throughout 2016 about the group’s plans came from an associate outside Wikileaks, radio host and activist Randy Credico.
Credico denied it publicly. He told The Daily Beast in February that the testimony Stone gave to the House Intelligence Committee naming Credico was “a lot of bravado.”
“Roger’s a showman,” he said.
It was that testimony that Mueller recently requested from the House.
Mueller had also this year reportedly sought, and got, the testimony of one of Stone’s close confidants, so-called “Manhattan Madam” Kristin Davis, before a grand jury. In November, he apparently offered a plea deal to radio host and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, as the special counsel examined his potential link between WikiLeaks and Stone.
One of the best examples of Stone’s contradictions was an August 2016 email from Stone to Sam Nunberg, the former Trump adviser, which was revealed in April.
In it, he said he had dinner with Assange. Its’s unlikely that would have happened, given that Assange has been stuck in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for years, and Stone himself called it a joke.
As The Times put it, “whether Mr. Stone was, in fact, a trusted intermediary to Wikileaks – or simply a master of puffery that made him appear so – remains a paramount question for Mr. Mueller’s investigators.”
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.