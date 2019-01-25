Tomato Bowl named to bucket list of high school football stadiums

Jacksonville, TX (KLTV) - Jacksonville’s famous Tomato Bowl is now on Dave Campbell’s top 12 list as one of the high school football stadiums you must see.
Campbell calls it his high school football bucket list. Jacksonville ISD Superintendent Chad Kelly said the recognition is a huge honor.
“The stadium’s deserving. It’s been here since 1940 and it' served the Jacksonville community since then. We are thrilled to highlight the Tomato Bowl and the renovations that we’re almost finished with,” Kelly said.
He added that the renovations are expected to be done by the spring, and the district is hoping graduation is the first event held in the Tomato Bowl once the face lift is complete.
The Tomato Bowl will retain a lot of what makes it historic.
“Basically, we scooped out everything on the inside wall and redid it so new press box, new stands, new field, new field houses, concession stands and restrooms," Kelly said. "It’s a total renovation on the insides. So on the inside, we’re a modern stadium, and on the exterior we do have the historic wall. We also have the historic Flaming J.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.