Texas secretary of state warns registrars that 58K non-citizens voted in 1 or more elections

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - In an advisory that was sent to county voter registrars, Texas’ secretary of state said that a joint effort involving his office and DPS discovered that approximately 95,000 people identified as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in the state.
According to a press release from the Texas Secretary of State Office, about 58,000 of those individuals have voted in one or more Texas elections.
“Every single instance of illegal voting threatens democracy in our state and deprives individual Texans of their voice,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a press release. “We’re honored to have partnered with the Texas Secretary of State’s office in the past on voter initiatives and we will spare no effort in assisting with these troubling cases. My Election Fraud Unit stands ready to investigate and prosecute crimes against the democratic process when needed.”
Texas Secretary of State David Whitley worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the past year to identify non-U.S. citizens who are registered to vote in the Lone Star State.
“This voter registration list maintenance activity is being conducted in accordance with federal and state law to ensure that only qualified voters - who must first and foremost be U.S. citizens - are registered to vote in Texas elections,” the press release stated.
The press release from the Texas secretary of state’s office stated that voting in an election that a person knows he or she is not eligible to vote in is a second-degree felony.
The Texas secretary of state’s office passed the information on to the Texas Attorney General’s Office because the agency has no statutory enforcement authority to investigate or prosecute alleged illegal activity in connection with an election.
In the press from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Paxton said they have gotten a number of successful non-citizen voter fraud convictions. The press release added that two women, one in Tarrant County and one in Montgomery County, received prison sentences for non-citizen voter fraud.
Earlier this month, investigators from the Texas AG’s office arrested Marites Curry, a non-citizen, for voting illegally in Navarro County.
“Nothing is more vital to preserving our Constitution than the integrity of our voting process, and my office will do everything within its abilities to solidify trust in every election in the state of Texas,” the press release from the Texas AG’s Office stated. “I applaud Secretary of State Whitley for his proactive work in safeguarding our elections.”
The press release from the AG’s Office stated that Texas law allows non-citizens who are here legally to obtain driver’s licenses. It added that only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote.
“And Texas law currently does not require verification of a voter’s statement that they are a citizen,” the press release stated.
From 2005 to 2017, the Texas Attorney General’s Office prosecuted 95 people for numerous voter fraud violations, the press release stated.
“In 2018, Attorney General Paxton’s Election Fraud Unit - with assistance from a criminal justice grant from the governor’s office - prosecuted 33 defendants for a total of 97 election fraud violations,” the press release stated.
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, if a registered voter is identified as a non-citizen, he or she should receive a Notice of Examination from the county voter registrar indicating that his or her registration status is being examined on the grounds that he or she is not a U.S. citizen.
At that point, the registered voter will be required to proof of his or her citizenship to remain registered to vote. People can provide documents like a certified copy of a birth certificate, a United States passport, or a certificate of naturalization to prove that they are U.S. citizens.
“If the person responds indicating he or she is not a U.S. citizen, or fails to respond to the Notice within 30 days, then the voter registration will be cancelled by the county voter registrar,” the press release from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office stated.
