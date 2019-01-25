Road closures due to Union Pacific rail, tie replacement may slow your roll this weekend

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has announced some times that Tyler drivers may want to avoid certain railroad crossings due to rail and tie replacement for the next several days.
From the City of Tyler:
The railroad will need to close intersecting roads to lay rail through the crossings and replace ties. All closures will be from 1 to 10 a.m.
Known closure dates are as follows:
N. Palace Ave., W. Elm St. and S. Lyons Ave. – closed Jan. 25
CR 381 – closed Jan. 25, 26, 29 and 31.
Whiteside Rd., Indian Creek Rd. and Spur 164 – closed Jan. 26
Duncan St. – closed Jan. 26, 27 and 31.
E NE Loop 323 – closed on Jan. 30 (coordinating with TXDOT)
These dates are subject to change as the work progresses.
In addition to the closures, Union Pacific will be flagging numerous crossings, as the crossing signals will be out of service due to equipment occupying the track.
Union Pacific will notify emergency services prior to all closures and again upon reopening the roads.
