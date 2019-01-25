Parts of massive Super Bowl airport canopy make stop in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Pieces of a massive canopy headed to one of the biggest and busiest airports in the world, is stuck in Longview.
The 79,000 pounds of steel started the journey from Beck Steel in Lubbock. The plan was for the load to arrive at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by Monday.
But Adrian Mumphrey, the lead driver for Boss Crane, said the pieces won’t make it to Atlanta, Ga., until next Feb. 6, which means the Big Game will be over and a new champion will already be crowned.
“It can’t go in there during the Super Bowl. It’s too many people. With all the traffic and the fans and everything coming in for the Super Bowl it wouldn’t be safe for us to take up two lanes of highway trying to get these loads into the airport," Mumphrey said.
But all is not lost, half of the canopy is already in place.
“There is one side of it that is completed, and this will be the other side of it is what we’re bringing in," Mumphrey said. “This has been almost a yearlong project and these are some of the last pieces that we’re bringing in. It’s exciting to haul this stuff and I’m honored to have the privilege to do it."
