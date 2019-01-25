East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A weak cold front will move through East Texas this evening bringing with it some clouds...and that should be it, other than some cooler afternoon temperatures for our Friday. Saturday and Sunday are looking really nice with chilly mornings and mild afternoons...finally in the lower 60s on Sunday. Another front is expected late on Monday that could produce a few more showers and maybe some morning snow flurries on Tuesday morning. At this time, we are not expecting any travel issues as surface temperatures will be just above freezing. Another cold snap is expected late next week as a front moves in on Thursday morning with little moisture expected. We will keep you posted on the weather as we enter the end of January.