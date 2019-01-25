Louisiana Bread Pudding by Chef Anne Kelt

January 25, 2019 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 3:55 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Chef Anne Kelt, owner of Hick and Frog Bistro in Longview, shares her recipe for this delicious dessert that you can enjoy during all your pre-Mardi Gras celebrations...or just any time you want something decadent and sweet.

¼ cup gold rum

½ cup raisins

1 French baguette

1 ½ cups milk

½ cup heavy cream

2 large eggs

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 T vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Two pinches ground allspice

  • Combine rum and raisins  in a small bowl, and microwave on high for 40 seconds. Let stand at least  1 hour or overnight.
  • Preheat oven to 350  degrees. Cut baguette in ½” cubes; transfer to a buttered baking dish.  Stir together milk, cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla, salt, and allspice in a  medium bowl. Add to bread in baking dish, and stir in raisins and rum.
  • Bake until bread cubes are  browned around the edges and custard is set, about 35 minutes. Let cool.  Serve with ice cream and/or caramel sauce.

