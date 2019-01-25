Louisiana Bread Pudding by Chef Anne Kelt

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Chef Anne Kelt, owner of Hick and Frog Bistro in Longview, shares her recipe for this delicious dessert that you can enjoy during all your pre-Mardi Gras celebrations...or just any time you want something decadent and sweet.
Louisiana Bread Pudding
¼ cup gold rum
½ cup raisins
1 French baguette
1 ½ cups milk
½ cup heavy cream
2 large eggs
¾ cup granulated sugar
1 T vanilla extract
A pinch of salt
Two pinches ground allspice
- Combine rum and raisins in a small bowl, and microwave on high for 40 seconds. Let stand at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut baguette in ½” cubes; transfer to a buttered baking dish. Stir together milk, cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla, salt, and allspice in a medium bowl. Add to bread in baking dish, and stir in raisins and rum.
- Bake until bread cubes are browned around the edges and custard is set, about 35 minutes. Let cool. Serve with ice cream and/or caramel sauce.
