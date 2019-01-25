Lobos quarterback wins American State Bank Player of the Year

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - It was a night to remember for all eleven nominees for the American State Bank Red Zone Player of the Year banquet.
The R. E. Bushman’s Event Center was packed with talent as the Longview Lobos QB, Haynes King, was crowned the player of the year for high school football. Not only did he did he received a trophy, Haynes was also awarded a $10,000 scholarship check.
January is shaping up to be an amazing month for Haynes. Not only are the Lobos still riding high after their state championship win, Haynes even celebrated his birthday with a parade honoring the newly minted champions.
“I’ve grown up around the Lobo Den,” said Haynes. I know how hard these coaches work and I know how hard the community supports us. Just to finally get these awards...getting all these achievements, it means a lot.”
Haynes wasn’t the only King to win an award during Thursday’s night banquet. His dad and the Lobos' coach, John King, was the winner of the Allen Wilson Coach of the Year Award. John lead his Lobos squad to a 16-0 record culminating with 6A D2 state championship title.
“Everybody I run in to, it seems like any where from the state of Texas, was really rooting for the Lobos,” said John. "[I’m] just happy we were able to finally win it. And me being able to share it with my son... [It’s] just a special year and a special team I had the privilege to coach.”
Luke McCowan, a former NFL QB who spent 13 years in the league, was the keynote speaker. During the banquet he spoke to the student athletes about leadership.
“What stands out is who you are as a person, on that field, off that field in the classroom that’s what they want to be a part of they don’t want you because you have so many followers," said Luke. "They want you because of what you can do, for your university how you develop as a young person. "
